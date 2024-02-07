IFTM extends collaboration with SEG by launching “4+1 Progression Pathway”

MACAU, February 7 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) proudly launches the “4+1 Progression Pathway” in collaboration with Swiss Education Group (SEG), providing direct admission opportunities to IFTM students who are interested in pursuing further studies abroad.

Building on the success of the "3+1 Dual Bachelor's Degree Programme", IFTM and SEG recently signed an Addendum Progression Agreement to extend the collaboration by introducing the “4+1 Progression Pathway”. The renowned SEG schools participating in this programme are the Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS), the César Ritz Colleges Switzerland (CRCS), and the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland (CAAS), which are ranked 3rd, 6th, and 8th respectively on the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 for Hospitality and Leisure Management.

Upon successfully obtaining a bachelor's degree and meeting the admission requirements, IFTM students can apply for direct entry to master's degree programmes offered by the three SEG schools, as well as eligible for a tuition fee reduction scheme. Through the progression agreement between IFTM and SEG, students are offered additional opportunities in pursuing premier hospitality education institutions abroad.

This progression agreement also renews and strengthens the collaboration between highly-ranked hospitality institutions in the world. IFTM continues to establish partnerships with world-renowned institutions, providing students with additional opportunities to broaden their horizons and enrich their international learning experience.