Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon

CANADA, June 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Luxon on his appointment as the 42nd Prime Minister of New Zealand. Both leaders reaffirmed the close friendship and strong collaboration between Canada and New Zealand. They also stressed the importance of continued economic growth that benefits everyone.

The leaders discussed areas to deepen co-operation, particularly as Five Eye partners, including efforts related to promoting peace and security and upholding the rules-based international order.

The prime ministers raised concerns with key global issues, such as the situation in the Middle East – including in the Red Sea – and discussed efforts toward de-escalation. They also spoke about co-operation in support of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s ongoing work to advance meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, accelerate the clean energy transition, and reinforce supply chain resilience.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Luxon agreed to maintain close collaboration in support of shared priorities and to remain in regular contact.

