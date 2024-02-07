Global MPOS Terminals Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's MPOS Terminals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company's "MPOS Terminals Global Market Report 2024 is a thorough information source covering all aspects of the market. According to TBRC's market projection, the mPOS terminals market size is anticipated to achieve $83.48 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%.
The expansion in the mPOS terminals market is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital payments. North America is anticipated to dominate the mPOS terminals market share. Key players in the mPOS terminals market include Ingenico Group, PAX Global Technology Limited, NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and VeriFone Inc.
MPOS Terminals Market Segments
By Component: POS Terminals, POS Software, Services
By Solution: Hardware, Software
By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based
By Application: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurant, Retail, Warehouse, Other Applications
By Geography: The global mPOS terminals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
mPOS (mobile point-of-sale) terminals refer to smartphones, tablets, or other wireless devices that may wirelessly execute the tasks of a cash register or electronic point-of-sale terminal (POS terminal). An mPOS terminal is used to accept payments from digital wallets as well as credit, debit, and other card types.
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
