The Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market is expected exhibit Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers from 2024 to 2033

The nuclear medicine diagnostics market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the nuclear medicine diagnostics market size is anticipated to achieve $11.31 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.
The expansion of the nuclear medicine diagnostics market is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer cases. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the nuclear medicine diagnostics market share. Key players in the nuclear medicine diagnostics market include Siemens AG, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Novartis AG, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc.
Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Segments
By Type: SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals
By Application: Cardiology, Thyroid, Neurology, Oncology, Other Applications
By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes
By Geography: The global nuclear medicine diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Nuclear medicine uses radioactive substances inside the body to diagnose illnesses or to target and remove diseased or damaged organs and tissue (for treatment). Nuclear medicine includes the use of radioactive drugs for research, therapeutic, and diagnostic purposes. Radioactive tracers are used in diagnostic nuclear medicine to visualize and/or measure the overall or local function of an organ.
