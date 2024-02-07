PHILIPPINES, February 7 - Press Release

February 7, 2024 Bong Go inspects Super Health Center in Calamba City, Laguna; applauds local gov't for efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally inspected the Super Health Center in Calamba City, Laguna, on Monday, February 5 after meeting college scholars he supported during the Recognition Day held at the city's University of Perpetual Help System. In his speech, Go said that the Super Health Center marks a pivotal step in the government's ongoing efforts to bolster the health sector across the country. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted that the Super Health Center in Calamba City is part of a broader initiative he supported, aiming to bring the government's services closer to Filipinos, particularly those in remote and underserved areas. "Ang Super Health Center ay itatayo sa mga strategic locations o areas kung saan po magkakaroon ng access yung mga kababayan natin sa pagpapa-checkup, (o yung may) mga minor cases dahil napakalaki po ng Pilipinas, napakalawak po ng Pilipinas. Hindi naman po lahat ng lugar ay may mga hospital. Kaya kailangan po na magkaroon sila ng sarili nilang mga Super Health Centers kung saan hindi na nila kailangang magbiyahe ng malayo," shared Go in an interview earlier that day. "Yung mga buntis nanganganak na lang sa tricycle o jeepney dahil sa sobrang layo ng mga hospital. Ngayon po pwede na silang manganak diyan po sa Super Health Center," he added. Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, lauded the local government of the city, including Congresswomen Ruth Mariano-Hernandez and Charisse "Cha" Anne Hernandez, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Mayor Ross Rizal, and Vice Mayor Angelito "Totie" Lazaro, among others, for their collective efforts to ensure that their constituents get the medical attention that they need. The Super Health Centers will offer various healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Apart from Calamba City, Super Health Centers are also funded in 12 other areas in the province. Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. DOH, as the main implementing agency, selects the strategic locations for these Super Health Centers. Furthermore, Go took the opportunity to commend the barangay health workers in attendance for their dedication and hard work as he gave them grocery packs, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. He acknowledged their crucial role in the healthcare system, especially in community settings, and assured them of his continuous support. "The dedication of our barangay health workers is the backbone of our community health services. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and I will continue to push for the betterment of your welfare," he stated, highlighting the importance of supporting health workers at the grassroots level. Go filed Senate Bill No. 427, which would require the provision of allowances and benefits to barangay health workers. If passed into law, Go's proposed measure seeks to provide a monthly allowance to all barangay health workers. They may also be entitled to benefits and privileges and security of tenure. Moreover, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate of the Republic Act No. 11712, which grants benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers. "Alam nyo hindi po ako tumigil sa pagpukpok ng HEA ninyo. At hindi ako titigil sa pagpa-follow up niyan. Alam nyo kung bakit? Services rendered na yan. Pinagpawisan nyo na yan, pinaghirapan nyo na yan. In fact, ilan sa mga frontliners natin buhay ang ibinuwis. Kaya ngayong taon na ito mayroon pong funded na about P19-B. Bilang chairman ng Committee on Health ipinaglaban natin yan at patuloy po yan. At hindi ako titigil na pukpukin ang DBM at ang atin DOH na dapat po mai-release kaagad sa inyo what is due to our frontliners," Go stressed. Likewise, Go promoted available government medical support through the Malasakit Centers program, which is operational at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital. These centers, an initiative led by Go, consolidate services from various government entities to support indigent Filipinos needing medical support. As mandated under RA 11463, for which Go was the principal author and sponsor, Malasakit Centers aim to create accessible, unified service points where concerned government agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, collaborate to provide medical assistance programs. "Iba naman po ang Malasakit Center. Batas na po ito na isinulong natin noong naging senador ako noong 2019. It's a one-stop shop, kumbaga nasa loob na po ng hospital, ng government hospital yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno - PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD. May maliit na kwarto lang po diyan hanapin nyo yung karatulang 'Malasakit Center'," Go explained. "Iyan po ang tutulong, may social worker diyan, Malasakit Center head na tutulong sa inyo sa pagpoproseso ng inyong hospital billing kung saan po tutulungan kayong i-refer doon sa DSWD, PhilHealth, PCSO, at DOH para tulungan kayo sa inyong mga hospital billing. Iyan po ang layunin ng Malasakit Center," he continued. Currently, there are 159 Malasakit Centers in the country and, according to DOH, the program has already helped around ten million Filipinos. Moreover, these initiatives align with Go's legislative efforts, such as the enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty centers in DOH regional hospitals to enhance healthcare services. RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, for which Go is the principal sponsor and an author in the Senate, is crucial to the healthcare legislative agenda of the Marcos Administration, as detailed in the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028. The Act focuses on setting up Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.