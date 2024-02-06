Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on the Pending Case Before the International Court of Justice Filed by South Africa Against Israel Under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of…

QUESTION

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs with regard to the pending case before the International Court of Justice filed against Israel under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (a) what is Singapore’s position on the application for provisional measures sought by South Africa; and (b) what are the actions that Singapore will take in terms of foreign and diplomatic relations in light of the contractual obligations of States under Article I of the Convention.

ANSWER

South Africa filed an application against Israel before the International Court of Justice (“ICJ”) on 29 December 2023 related to the war in the Gaza Strip. South Africa also requested an indication of provisional measures from the ICJ in its application.

The ICJ has not yet arrived at a verdict on the merits of the case but has issued an order on provisional measures on 26 January 2024.

Singapore is studying the legal implications of the ICJ’s order on provisional measures. Orders of the ICJ are generally binding on the litigants. We should let due legal process run its course.

Respect for international law, including international humanitarian law, has always been a fundamental principle of Singapore’s foreign policy.

At the United Nations, Singapore has voted in favour of resolutions that called for an immediate humanitarian truce or ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 FEBRUARY 2024