FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Rumford and Skowhegan

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are now open in Rumford and Skowhegan. The joint DRCs are a temporary facility established in partnership between Maine and FEMA that will help survivors from the severe storms and flooding from Dec. 17-21, 2023, apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents needed for their application and answer questions in person.

Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs. The facilities are equipped with assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. If you need a reasonable accommodation or a sign language interpreter to communicate with FEMA, please call 1-833-285-7448, press 2 for Spanish.

The center in Rumford is located at: Rumford Municipal Building 145 Congress St., Rumford, ME 04276 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 6 p.m .

is located at: The center in Skowhegan is located at: Somerset County Emergency Operations Center 4 County Dr., Skowhegan, ME 04976 Open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are on hand at the DRC to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, businesses, private nonprofits, and renters, and provide printed information about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Disaster survivors are encouraged to submit their SBA loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved you are not obligated to accept the loan. However, failure to return the application may disqualify you from other types of financial assistance from FEMA.

A FEMA Hazard Mitigation Community Education Outreach Specialist will be on site to assist survivors in preparing for future incidents.

To find a DRC nearest you, click on the FEMA DRC link: Fema.gov/drc.

You may also register for assistance with FEMA through your smart phone, home computer or by phone. The fastest ways to apply for assistance are: