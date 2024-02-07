February 6, 2024

Chris Nordstrum

(415) 601-1992

Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for February 6, 2024

(SANTA FE, NM) – Today, the New Mexico Senate convened to consider legislation to implement the creation of electronic driver’s license credentials, clarify accounting practices for the New Mexico Tobacco Fund, among other issues. Business conducted includes:

Implementing State Meat Inspection Standards

The New Mexico Senate unanimously passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 37, the New Mexico Meat Inspection Act. A bipartisan effort with 12 Senators signed on co-sponsors, Senate Bill 37 is enabling legislation to allow the New Mexico Livestock Board (NMLB) to seek federal guidance and funding to establish a state-run meat inspection program. Currently, all meat inspection facilities in New Mexico are the sole responsibility of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“The New Mexico Meat Inspection Act is a prime example of good-faith governance in action,” said Senate Bill 37 Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Cerrillos). “I am grateful to my colleagues in both the Senate and House for banding together to ensure New Mexico meets the standards for a federally approved Meat and Poultry Inspection Program. New Mexico has the expertise, foresight, and drive to partner with federal regulators to expand economic opportunity for our state’s agricultural producers.”

Intergovernmental Service Agreement Prohibition Legislation Fails to Pass

By a vote of 18-21, the New Mexico Senate failed to pass Senate Bill 145 as twice amended, sponsored by Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque). SB 145/aa sought to prohibit New Mexico from entering into Intergovernmental Service Agreements (IGSAs) with federal agencies and private detention entities to detain individuals for Federal civil immigration violations. The utilization of IGSAs shields private detention entities from accountability for documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, lack of access to health care, and abuse in IGSA-sanctioned operations. Bill sponsor Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque) released the following:

“Let’s be clear: at this very moment there are at least 1,000 migrants and families detained in private facilities that are documented to be overcrowded, unsanitary, and inhumane. Senate Bill 145 sought dignity and not detention for those seeking asylum. Today’s vote was a missed opportunity for my colleagues to stand on the side of human rights and accountability, but the fight continues.”

Celebrating Senator Pete Campos (D-Las Vegas)

The Senate took a moment to surprise and celebrate the contributions of Senator Pete Campos (D-Las Vegas) to the New Mexico Senate. A champion of Las Vegas and communities across northern New Mexico, Senator Campos is currently the longest serving member of the New Mexico Senate, joining the body in 1991. Every year, Senator Campos presents the “Milagro Award” to a new legislator who has made significant contributions in their early days of service.

“To know Senator Pete Campos is to know that regardless of political difference or background, you have a genuine friend in the New Mexico Senate,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe). “Day after day, Senator Campos reminds us how lucky we are to serve as legislators and to love every single moment of it. The New Mexico Senate is a better body because of Senator Pete Campos, and it remains an honor to serve alongside him.”

Additional Legislation Passed:

SB 127/a – PROFESSIONAL PSYCHOLOGIST ACT CHANGES (Sen. Soules, 36-0)

SB 88 – ELECTRONIC DRIVER’S LICENSE CREDENTIALS (Sen. Gonzales, 38-0)

SB 116 – TOBACCO FUND IS NOT A RESERVE FUND (Sen. Hickey, 38-0)

