Chamber Music Charleston Announces Its 2024-2025 Concert Season: A Celebration of Artistic Excellence

Chamber Music Charleston Performs at Carnegie Hall Violinists Daniel Ching and Frances Hsieh, violists Ben Weiss and Jenny Weiss, cellists Alan Rafferty and Timothy O'Malley Chamber Music Charleston House Concert, Timothy O'Malley, cello

Exceptional Guest Artists Join Musicians of CMC in 36 Concerts Featuring Works of 31 Different Composers

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2024-2025 season, marking a milestone 19 years of bringing exceptional chamber music to diverse venues across Charleston. With a commitment to showcasing the breadth and depth of chamber music repertoire, this season promises to captivate audiences with 36 concerts featuring works by 31 remarkable composers.

From the timeless compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Johannes Brahms to the lesser-known yet equally brilliant creations of Mel Bonis, HT Burleigh, and Gaspar Cassadó, the season offers a rich tapestry of musical experiences.

Performances take place in the private homes of Downtown Charleston, Kiawah Island, and Bishop Gadsden; the historic ballroom of South Carolina Society Hall; the revered Dock Street and Sottile Theatres; the stunning sanctuary of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church; and the new West Ashley Theater Center.

“Attending a live chamber music concert is a magical, unique experience,” explains CMC President and Artistic Director Sandra Nikolajevs. “From the first steps into the concert space – be it a private living room or a grand ballroom – you are greeted with warmth and familiarity while excitement for the coming concert builds. Then the music begins, captivating the senses, sparking the imagination, and creating connections that resonate deeply within us all.”

Highlights of the season include guest violinist Daniel Ching of the Miró Quartet and Alan Rafferty of the Cincinnati Symphony joining musicians of Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) for “Transfigured Night,” a program featuring music for string sextet by Arnold Schoenberg and Johannes Brahms at the Dock Street Theatre on November 3, 2025.

On Sunday, December 8, 2025 violinist Diana Cohen, current concertmaster of the Calgary Philharmonic and former concertmaster of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, along with virtuoso pianist Roman Rabinovich join CMC violist Ben Weiss and cellist Timothy O’Malley for Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in D Major and Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E flat Major at South Carolina Society Hall.

Flutist Demarre McGill and guest violinist Francisco Fullana join musicians of CMC for Brandenburg’s Concerto No. 4 and Mozart’s Flute Quartet in D Major on March 9, 2025 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

Pianist Andrew Armstrong, violinists Stella Chen and Geneva Lewis, violist Matthew Lipman, and cellist Ani Aznavoorian peform Korngold’s virtuosic and exuberant Piano Quintet on March 23, 2025 at the Dock Street Theatre.

On April 4, 2025 musicians of CMC perform Mel Bonis’ “Scènes de la forêt” for Flute, Horn, and Piano

Alongside Johannes Brahms’ glorious Trio for Violin, Horn, and Piano in E flat Major at the West Ashley Theater Center.

The House Concert performances feature a variety of duos and trios, from Dvorak’s Trio in C Major for two violins and viola and Beethoven’s “Ghost” Piano Trio to Francaix Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano and HT Burleigh’s “Southland Sketches” for violin and piano.

Subscription benefits are available for those who purchase tickets to 3 or more concerts, with 3-concert subscriptions beginning as low as $60. Student, Senior, and Group discounts are available.

For tickets and the complete schedule of performances, please visit chambermusiccharleston.org. Experience the magic of chamber music with Chamber Music Charleston - where every note tells a story, and every performance is a journey of discovery.