Department on Aging, Attorney General's Office to Host Financial Summit Focused on Scam and Fraud Prevention

ILLINOIS, February 6 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), in partnership with the Attorney General's office, local law enforcement agencies, and fraud prevention experts in the aging field, is hosting a one-day summit in Springfield to help older adults and those who work with them learn the warning signs of financial fraud and scams and steps to avoid becoming a victim.





"Financial scams targeting older adults are unfortunately on the rise, and they can be devastatingly costly," said IDoA Interim Director Becky Dragoo. "To protect your money and private information, it's important to understand red flags that may indicate a scam and what to do if you are targeted."





The financial summit will take place on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Heart Institute's Dove Conference Center at HSHS St. John's Hospital, located at 619 E. Mason St. in Springfield. It will feature speakers from the Illinois Attorney General's office, Kendall County Sheriff's office, Peoria County TRIAD, and Terri Worman, an educator with more than 35 years' experience in projects related to fraud prevention and advocacy training. Session topics will include how to identify financial scams; how to protect yourself and your loved ones; and local, state, and federal reporting procedures and resources.





"I encourage older residents and their caregivers to attend this training to learn more about how they can protect themselves, as well as friends and loved ones from bad actors who seek to deprive them of money or steal personal information," said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "As scammers continue to develop new ways to defraud Illinois residents, it is important that seniors are empowered with the tools to secure their finances and personal information."





Older adults, their caregivers, and anyone who works with older adults may register to attend using this link . Attendance is free and snacks will be provided; however, lunch will be up to each attendee. Questions may be submitted to Aging.APSTraining@Illinois.gov



