Fiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report By 2032

Fiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Research, 2032

increased focus on sustainability as the construction industry seeks eco-friendly alternatives, is expected to boost demand for fiber-reinforced concrete.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber-reinforced concrete (FRC) market, valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032. Fiber-reinforced concrete is an innovative construction material that combines traditional concrete additives with reinforcing fibers, resulting in a high-performance composite material. The inclusion of dispersed fibers within the concrete matrix enhances structural integrity, tensile strength, and resistance to cracking, making FRC an ideal choice for modern construction projects facing challenges posed by dynamic environmental conditions and stringent structural requirements.

Download Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A56557

However, the fiber-reinforced concrete market faced setbacks due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which caused geopolitical uncertainties affecting the supply chain, material shortages, and price volatility. Nevertheless, the industry is poised for growth as there is an increased emphasis on sustainability, with the construction sector seeking eco-friendly alternatives, thus driving the demand for fiber-reinforced concrete.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global fiber-reinforced concrete market is primarily driven by industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China and India. Additionally, the surge in population directly impacts the demand for fiber-reinforced concrete to meet the growing requirements of consumers. Investments in infrastructure development, including airports and bridges, further propel market growth, particularly in North America. For instance, the 'Bipartisan Infrastructure Law' in the U.S. allocated $25 billion for airport repairs and maintenance. Moreover, significant growth in residential construction activities contributes to market expansion. The approval of new construction projects, such as industrial parks, creates lucrative opportunities for market players.

Customization This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A56557

Fiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market by Application



The infrastructure segment emerged as the largest revenue generator in 2022, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development in regions like China, India, Africa, and others. Additionally, the increasing global focus on environmental issues has led to a rise in sustainability initiatives within the construction industry. FRC aligns with these efforts by offering enhanced durability and reduced environmental impact, thus driving demand. Moreover, the growth of the construction sector, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects, contributes to the increased adoption of fiber-reinforced concrete solutions.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A56557



Fiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market by Type



Steel fibers accounted for the highest revenue in 2022 due to their exceptional tensile and shear strength. The advanced properties of FRC make it an attractive choice for infrastructure projects such as bridges and tunnels. However, limited awareness among construction professionals about the benefits and applications of FRC poses a significant challenge. Efforts in education and outreach are necessary to overcome this hurdle and promote broader acceptance within the industry.



Fiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market by Process

The sprayed segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the demand for quick and efficient application, particularly for complex and irregular shapes. Despite challenges, increased investments in infrastructure are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period. Countries like India and China are investing heavily in construction projects, including schools, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, and sports infrastructure, which is projected to drive demand for fiber-reinforced concrete.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2022, with LAMEA expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Competition Analysis. Major players in the fiber-reinforced concrete market include Fibrex Construction Group, Clark Pacific, Ultratech Cement Ltd., Formglas Products Ltd., Willis Construction Co. Inc., Stromberg Architectural, BB Fiberbeton, Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A., BarChip Pty Ltd, and GRCUK. These companies employ strategies such as partnership, business expansion, and acquisition to enhance their market presence and offer better products and services.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders



The report provides comprehensive analysis, including market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics, to identify prevailing opportunities in the fiber-reinforced concrete market from 2022 to 2032. Additionally, it offers insights into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, enabling stakeholders to make informed business decisions. Porter's five forces analysis helps assess the potency of buyers and suppliers, while in-depth analysis of market segmentation assists in identifying prevailing opportunities. Major countries are mapped based on their revenue contribution, and market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and understanding the competitive landscape. Furthermore, the report includes analysis of regional and global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies in the fiber-reinforced concrete market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

