Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Pownal

POWNAL, Vermont (Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6, 2024, in the Bennington County town of Pownal.

The investigation began at about 3 p.m. when police received a report of an altercation on Chickadee Drive. Responding troopers located an adult man deceased at the scene.

This case is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. The Bennington Police Department is providing assistance. No one is currently in custody. There is no indication of a broader threat to the community.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy confirm identity and to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of relatives.

State police ask that anyone with information potentially relevant to this case call the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other details are currently available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation evolves.

