PSs GRACED OPMC’S MORNING DEVOTION

PSs, DSs joint the caretaker PM and OPMC Officials in this morning’s national anthem singing and flag raising ceremony.

Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries from the 23 government ministries have joined the care- taker Prime Minister and officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) in this morning’s devotion.

This morning was special as it was the first time for PSs and DSs to join the care- taker PM and officials from OPMC in the morning service.

The sermon was delivered by Pastor Geoffrey Alacky, who used the occasion to emphasize the importance of adopting God’s formula in nation building. The Permanent Secretaries and deputy Secretaries as head of the administration government are encouraged to reflect God in all matters of their engagements.

After the devotion, a flag raising ceremony was mounted outside the OPMC Carpark. The Permanent secretaries and early visitors to OPMC participated in the ceremony.

It is a culture in OPMC, ever since the incumbent PM came into power in 2019, that on Mondays a flag raising ceremony would take place not only as a way of embracing a new week but also to pay homage to our nationhood.

Since his election as Prime Minister in 2019, Manasseh Sogavare introduced daily morning devotion from 8am to 8:30am (Mondays to Fridays) at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The care- taker Prime Minister also made a public signed declaration during a church service organized by the Tabernacles, declaring God as the Prime Minster of Solomon Islands and that he (care- taker PM) is only an instrument for God’s use.

