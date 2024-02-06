Submit Release
CARE-TAKER PM CONGRATULATES SPC’s 77TH ANNIVERSARY

Care- taker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has conveyed the country’s congratulatory note to the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) on the occasion of its 77th anniversary.

In a formal letter to the Director- General of SPC, Dr Stuart Minchin, the care- taker PM Sogavare acknowledged that SPC is the oldest bilingual organization that continues to play the crucial role in delivering technical, scientific and social services and research support to members across 20 sectors and cross- cutting thematic areas.

Sogavare urged the organization to “use this occasion to reflect on the success, lessons, and challenges to deepen our collaboration going forward”.

The Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) was initially known as the South Pacific Commission.

SPC’s headquarter is in Noumea, New Caledonia.

End///

