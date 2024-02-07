Man Receives Life Sentence for Murder of Dodgeville, Wis. Woman

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice today announced that Aric L. Way, 52, of Glendale, Wis., was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release on supervision for the murder of his mother in Dodgeville, Wis. on July 19, 2021.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of the horrible crime committed in this case,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “I’m thankful to those who ensured that the defendant will face the consequences.”

On July 19, 2021, the victim was found deceased in her Dodgeville, Wis., home. An autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning to be a contributing factor to the cause of death. The victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Mr. Way’s son and co-defendant, Philip G. Schmidt-Way, was set to inherit upon the victim’s death. The evidence at trial showed that there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home. Mr. Way purchased products known to react together to create carbon monoxide and Mr. Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was seen on camera at the victim’s home on the night of her death.

Mr. Schmidt-Way also was found guilty of the homicide. The sentencing of Mr. Schmidt-Way is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and DCI with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Fire, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office - Colorado, UW Hospital, Glendale Police Department, Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Marshals Service, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Victim services are provided by the Iowa County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Nathaniel Adamson and Edward Minser.

The criminal complaint is available on request.