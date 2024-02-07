Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Arrest/1st Degree Agg Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5000724

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 2/6/24 at 1350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street Orleans

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Audrey Roessler                                              

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/6/24, at approximately 1350, the State Police received a report of an assault on Maple St in the Village of Orleans. The State Police arrived to the scene and interviewed all parties involved. The State Police arrested Audrey Roessler for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Roessler was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Roessler was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/7/24 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: 2,500.00

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

