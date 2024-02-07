Derby Barracks/Arrest/1st Degree Agg Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5000724
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/6/24 at 1350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street Orleans
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Audrey Roessler
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/6/24, at approximately 1350, the State Police received a report of an assault on Maple St in the Village of Orleans. The State Police arrived to the scene and interviewed all parties involved. The State Police arrested Audrey Roessler for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Roessler was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Roessler was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/7/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 2,500.00
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.