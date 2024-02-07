MealPro Acquires KidneySoft to Revolutionize Nutrition and Education for Renal Failure Patients

MealPro's 14,000sqft home facility is located in the Sacramento, California region A MealPro team member poses for the camera inside our state-of-the-art food manufacturing facility MealPro orders are packed in a thermal insulated box, and shipped directly to the customer's doorstep.

MealPro seeks to pave the way for patient access to healthy pre-cooked meals. This alliance enhances MealPro's ability to better serve specialized food markets.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MealPro (https://www.mealpro.net/), the market leader in providing nutritionally-balanced, prepackaged meals, is delighted to announce its strategic acquisition of KidneySoft, an online platform specializing in resources and information for Chronic Kidney Disease patients.

The acquisition of KidneySoft by MealPro brings together MealPro's culinary and nutritional expertise with KidneySoft's educational prowess. This synergistic alliance aims to provide patients going through all stages of renal failure kidney friendly meals and up-to-date patient information.

"The correct diet is critical for patients with chronic kidney disease, because it can help mitigate symptoms and reduce acute events. We are confident that MealPro will become a critical resource for the renal community and help especially stay-at-home patients and their families stay compliant with the clinical requirements." Says Dr. Sourabh Kharait, MD, PhD and Nephrology Medical Director at Fresenius MC Dialysis Clinic in Lincoln, CA.

Andy Sartori of MealPro said, "We are thrilled to integrate KidneySoft into our platform. We have been partners with them for over a year and they have helped build our medical meals division so it just makes sense to bring them into our family."

About MealPro

Founded in 2018, MealPro has been at the forefront of delivering nutritionally-balanced, ready-to-eat meals tailored to specific health conditions. Committed to making healthy eating accessible, MealPro is a name trusted by healthcare professionals and patients alike.

About KidneySoft

KidneySoft was founded in 2022 with the mission to provide people with kidney disease with renal health education to both prolong and improve their quality of life

