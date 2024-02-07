In In re Vaquera, the Supreme Court today orders a 25-years-to-life sentence for committing a lewd act on a child under 14 to be reduced to 15-years-to-life. The defendant was sentenced under the “One Strike” law, which the court describes as “an alternative sentencing scheme that applies when the prosecution pleads and proves specific aggravating circumstances in connection with certain sex offenses.”
Lack of notice requires reduction of sentence for sex crimes
