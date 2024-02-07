Stormy weather switches tomorrow’s oral arguments to remote

Stormy weather switches tomorrow’s oral arguments to remoteMartin.Novitski
Mon, 02/05/2024 - 08:56
NewsLink
The Supreme Court’s new video conferencing system will be getting a workout tomorrow. The court announced this morning: “Due to the bad weather conditions affecting California, the court has switched Tuesday’s oral argument session from in-person to remote.”
