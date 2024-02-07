Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,081 in the last 365 days.

Stormy weather switches tomorrow’s oral arguments to remote

Stormy weather switches tomorrow’s oral arguments to remoteMartin.Novitski Mon, 02/05/2024 - 08:56 NewsLink The Supreme Court’s new video conferencing system will be getting a workout tomorrow. The court announced this morning: “Due to the bad weather conditions affecting California, the court has switched Tuesday’s oral argument session from in-person to remote.”

You just read:

Stormy weather switches tomorrow’s oral arguments to remote

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more