U.S. Border Patrol seize drugs and money in two vehicle stops over the weekend

INDIO, Calif — El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two individuals on two separate events over the weekend.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 50 pounds of meth with an estimated value of more than $94,000.

On Friday, Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white sedan traveling east on Interstate 10. Border Patrol agents initiated the vehicle stop and when the driver pulled over on the side of the road, the driver was questioned and admitted to being in the country illegally. He further stated that the money he had in his possession was earned by transporting undocumented migrants from Arizona to California.

A total of $10,100 were seized as proceeds from an illegal endeavor.

The subject a Mexican citizen, was arrested and will be deported back to Mexico.

On Sunday, Border Patrol agents conducted a second vehicle stop on a black sedan travelling west bound on Interstate 10, during the vehicle stop a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 Unit conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle which prompted agents to search the trunk. The search of the trunk resulted in the discovery of seven packages wrapped in cellophane. Agents tested the contents of the packages, with positive results for the presence of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 52.5 pounds with an estimated value of over $94,000.

The driver a Mexican citizen, the narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation and prosecution.

This seizure is part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

