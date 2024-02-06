Governor Mills & FEMA Announcing Opening of Disaster Recovery Centers; Urge Maine Residents to Apply for Disaster Assistance

MAINE, February 6 - Back to current news.

February 6, 2024



FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Skowhegan and Rumford to help area families and businesses in designated counties apply for federal assistance following December 17-21 storm

Skowhegan, MAINE €“ Governor Janet Mills and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) today announced the opening of two Disaster Recovery Centers to help residents impacted by the December 17-21, 2023 storm apply for Federal disaster assistance.

The Disaster Recovery Centers €“ in Skowhegan and Rumford €“ will serve as central locations where local residents can learn about disaster assistance programs, apply for disaster assistance, check the status of FEMA applications, understand FEMA notices or letters, meet with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) agents, and obtain referrals to other agencies, among other services.

Federal assistance is available for impacted individuals and families in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset Counties. Additionally, low-interest loans are also available from the SBA to help impacted businesses of all sizes €“ as well as eligible homeowners, renters, and non-profit organizations €“ repair or replace property damage resulting from the storm. Businesses may also be eligible for working capital loans.

While visiting the Somerset Disaster Recovery Center in Skowhegan today, the Governor and FEMA officials urged impacted Maine people and businesses to apply for newly available Federal assistance that can help repair or replace damaged property and pay for other needs resulting from the storm.

"Federal grants and low-interest loans are now available to help Maine people repair or replace damaged property and pay for needs resulting from the storm like temporary housing," said Governor Janet Mills. "I urge eligible Maine people and businesses to take advantage of this assistance. If you need help, FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are opening to help you understand the application process and answer your questions."

In the coming days, FEMA expects to open additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Kennebec Counties. Residents of the five counties designated to receive individual federal assistance €“ Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset €“ may visit any Disaster Recovery Center location convenient for them.

Maine residents do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for federal assistance. Impacted residents can apply for FEMA federal assistance online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses can apply for low-interest disaster loans at sba.gov/disaster. If an applicant is unable to access the website, they may call the SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, should dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

Somerset County Disaster Recovery Center: 4 County Drive in Skowhegan and is open Sunday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Oxford County Disaster Recovery Center: Located in the Rumford Municipal Building at 145 Congress Street in Rumford and is open Sunday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Last week, President Biden granted Governor Mills' request to provide federal financial assistance to impacted Maine people and businesses impacted by the December storm.

The Mills Administration's Maine Flood Resources & Assistance Hub contains links to helpful information, resources, and assistance for Maine people who have impacted by flooding and damages from recent weather.