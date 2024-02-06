Suspect in Multistate Pursuit Charged With Seeking Sex With a Minor

(LISBON, Ohio) — A Pennsylvania man is facing felony charges for traveling to Ohio to allegedly have sex with a minor and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across state lines, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



Adam Hileman, 43, of Brackenridge, has been charged with compelling prostitution, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, felonious assault and possessing criminal tools. He faces additional charges in Pennsylvania related to the pursuit.



“In true predator form, this would-be john recklessly endangered lives in an attempt to evade capture,” Yost said. “Kudos to our task force agents and partners in Pennsylvania for protecting the public and blocking his escape.”



Hileman’s arrest follows a sting by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, part of the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. During the sting, Hileman allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a fictitious 15-year-old girl, telling undercover agents that “he likes them younger.”



On Feb. 1, he drove to Ohio’s Columbiana County believing that he would be meeting with the girl and her trafficker. As authorities closed in, Hileman rammed his truck into an officer’s body and fled, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended roughly 20 miles away in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.



After coming to a stop, Hileman refused to get out of his truck and appeared to consume narcotics, prompting first responders to administer Narcan before Pennsylvania State Police took him into custody. He remains in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Ohio to answer for the charges here.



The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The task force consists of representatives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, East Palestine Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Youngstown Police Department, Warren Police Department, Adult Parole Authority and Ohio Investigative Unit.

