There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,524 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Mounjaro, Tirzepatide, decision type: P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s), PIP number: P/0033/2023
P/0033/2023 : EMA decision of 31 January 2023 on the agreement of a paediatric investigation plan and on the granting of a deferral and on the granting of a waiver for tirzepatide (Mounjaro) (EMEA-002360-PIP02-22)
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Mounjaro, Tirzepatide, decision type: P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s), PIP number: P/0033/2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.