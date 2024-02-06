Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,095 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Announcement by SEIU President Henry 

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President Mary Kay Henry’s announcement that she will not seek reelection:

“Under Mary Kay Henry’s visionary leadership, SEIU has been a powerful force lifting up workers and their families from coast to coast and championing an economy that works for working people.

“The first woman and LGBTQ president to lead the union, Henry has delivered countless victories throughout her nearly 14-year tenure, including groundbreaking legislation securing fast-food workers a seat at the table to develop industry-wide working conditions and giving child care workers the right to collectively bargain. She has also led the union’s nationwide campaigns to organize and give a voice to traditionally marginalized workers, set fair wages, and fight back against anti-union attacks.

“We are forever grateful for her tireless efforts to empower and improve working people’s lives and look forward to continuing this important work with the next generation of leaders.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Announcement by SEIU President Henry 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more