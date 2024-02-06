Governor Newsom Statement on Announcement by SEIU President Henry 

Published: Feb 06, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President Mary Kay Henry’s announcement that she will not seek reelection:

“Under Mary Kay Henry’s visionary leadership, SEIU has been a powerful force lifting up workers and their families from coast to coast and championing an economy that works for working people.

“The first woman and LGBTQ president to lead the union, Henry has delivered countless victories throughout her nearly 14-year tenure, including groundbreaking legislation securing fast-food workers a seat at the table to develop industry-wide working conditions and giving child care workers the right to collectively bargain. She has also led the union’s nationwide campaigns to organize and give a voice to traditionally marginalized workers, set fair wages, and fight back against anti-union attacks.

“We are forever grateful for her tireless efforts to empower and improve working people’s lives and look forward to continuing this important work with the next generation of leaders.”



