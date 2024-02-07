Piano Crosscurrents: Max Lifchitz plays an all-American program on February 12 @ 8 PM in New York City
The program features eight exciting new works by composers representing a wide spectrum of aesthetic viewpoints
Max Lifchitz, a Mexican-born composer and pianist put his own music aside on Sunday afternoon and gave carefully shaped and largely persuasive accounts of pieces by eight of their colleagues.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pianist Max Lifchitz performs an all-American program on Monday evening, February 12, 2024.
— NY Times
The program highlights the great diversity of exciting styles evident in the works by living composers.
Admission to the recital is free (no tickets or registration required). First come, first served.
The event will start at 8 PM and end at approximately 9:15 PM.
It will be held at the National Opera Center's intimate Scorca Hall in Manhattan (330 7th Ave at 29th St).
It is part of the Composers Now Festival taking place throughout New York City.
Livestream can be easily accessed @
https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE
The following composers and works will be featured:
ALLAN CROSSMAN Dances of Wind and Shade
OLATUNJI AKIN EUBA Scenes of Traditional Life
ROBERT FLEISHER Minims for Max
MAX LIFCHITZ Bittersweet and Wedding Cake Tango
EUGENE W. McBRIDE Excursion Up the Hudson
JOHN McGINN Three Preludes
HAROLD SCHIFFMAN Six Etudes
Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México’s National Symphony Orchestra, and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 44th consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Naxos, and most other music streaming services.
The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the BMI Foundation, the Zethus Fund and many generous individual donors is gratefully acknowledged.
Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
ns.concerts@att.net
