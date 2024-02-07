St. Charles Family Law Attorney Tricia Goostree Named 2024 Super Lawyer

Tricia Goostree of Goostree Law Group named a 2024 Super Lawyer, marking her ninth consecutive year for her excellence in family law.

ST. CHARLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goostree Law Group is delighted to announce that attorney Tricia Goostree has been recognized as a 2024 Super Lawyer. As managing equity partner at the firm, Ms. Goostree has been instrumental in the firm’s success through her exceptional litigation skills and distinct courtroom presence, often assisting clients through challenging issues related to complex familial matters like spousal maintenance and custody litigation. Through her leadership, the firm has enjoyed abundant success and is widely respected in the Illinois legal community.

It is no coincidence that Ms. Goostree has been named a Super Lawyer for an astounding nine consecutive years. Through her relentless commitment to the ethical practice of law, Ms. Goostree can provide client-centered legal guidance through the most challenging situations, such as high-conflict divorces and custody disputes. The accolade of Super Lawyer serves as a testament to Ms. Goostree’s unwavering dedication to her clients and her commitment to providing the best representation she can, regardless of the circumstances.

Super Lawyers is a renowned rating service that evaluates outstanding lawyers across various practice areas. It employs a rigorous selection process, considering factors like peer recognition, professional achievements, and client satisfaction. Being named a Super Lawyer signifies exceptional legal capability and is a trusted resource for individuals seeking top-tier legal representation.

