Chicago Personal Injury Law Firm Announces 10 Attorneys As 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Schwartz Jambois announces 10 of its attorneys as 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, underscoring the firm's excellence in personal injury law in Illinois.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schwartz Jambois is proud to announce that five lawyers from their practice have received a Super Lawyers distinction, and five have received a Rising Stars distinction for 2024! The attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers are Allen Schwartz, Kristin Barnette McCarthy, Steve Jambois, Craig Mannarino, and Paul Richter, while the attorneys who earned a Rising Star distinction are Jeff Schwartz, Olivia Schwartz, Jeff Li, Colin Henry, and Jackie Brody Kanter. Super Lawyers and Rising Stars are cutting-edge legal rating services that can be used to identify high-quality attorneys across a vast spectrum of practice areas.

With over 75 years of combined legal experience and billions of dollars recovered for clients, the dedicated attorneys at Schwartz Jambois have become known across Illinois for their exceptional legal representation and enthusiastic client advocacy. With its team of experienced legal professionals, the firm specializes in personal injury cases, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, product liability, and more. The firm’s reputation is built upon its commitment to providing personalized and effective legal solutions, making it the trusted choice for those seeking justice and compensation in Chicago.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that highlights exceptional attorneys who have achieved high professional achievement and peer recognition. Rising Stars, on the other hand, focuses on recognizing top attorneys who are either under the age of 40 or have been practicing for less than ten years. Both programs aim to assist people in finding respected and skilled lawyers for their legal needs.

About Schwartz Jambois

Schwartz Jambois is a personal injury law firm located in Chicago, Illinois. Fiercely dedicated to advocating for the injured, the firm is the standard for superior legal guidance in all matters related to Illinois injury law.

To learn more about Schwartz Jambois, please visit https://www.schwartzjambois.com/. Call 312-782-2525 for a free consultation.