Fordham Gabelli School of Business Responsible Business Center and Net Impact Forge Transformative Collaboration

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business Responsible Business Center and Net Impact recently signed a Memo of Understanding that will forge a new working relationship between the two entities that share a mutual interest in mobilizing and preparing the next generation of leaders to have a positive and lasting impact on the world. The MOU formalizes a long-standing relationship between the two parties, one that strengthens their abilities—separately and together—to develop new ways in which young people can serve as catalysts for change and make a difference.

Fordham’s Gabelli School of Business is a pioneer in incorporating principles of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance directly into its business curriculum at both the undergraduate and graduate level. Its Responsible Business Center is a platform for interdisciplinary engagement in the area of sustainability and business responsibility—one that advances, convenes, and informs cross-industry collaborations; generates and supports academic research; and enriches business school learnings to inspire student development and responsible leadership.



Net Impact is a 300-chapter, 150,000-member, grassroots, global movement of students and emerging leaders who want to use their skills to make a positive impact for people and planet. It offers a multitude of programs and initiatives that provide members of its far-reaching, active community with the opportunity to take tangible steps towards a more just and sustainable world.

The recently signed MOU brings these two powerhouses of progress together to create content, events, and collaborative opportunities that will elevate a shared mission of sustainability, and business and social responsibility—one that is more critical than ever before. Planning for a number of joint events and projects will be announced in the coming year, with an eye towards developing a thoughtful, mission-driven approach that will leverage the unique assets of each institution and benefit future leaders on a global scale.

“This is a very powerful alliance,” stated Karen Y. Johns, Net Impact CEO, “with the potential to mobilize a generation of leaders and equip them with the tools to steer us toward a more equitable and sustainable future. We are proud to be a part of this important collaboration with Fordham’s Gabelli School of Business Responsible Business Center.”

“The Gabelli School of Business and its Responsible Business Center are thrilled to enter into this exciting collaboration with Net Impact,” said Barbara Porco, Ph.D., clinical professor and associate dean of graduate students, Gabelli School of Business, and managing director of the Responsible Business Center. “Combining our resources in new and innovative ways will help to amplify our shared mission and spread the word about the importance of students and young professionals getting involved in business and social-related causes that can make a difference in the years to come.”

Initiated by Peter Lupoff, former CEO of Net Impact and current director of strategy for the Gabelli School Responsible Business Center, the relationship between the two entities illustrates a growing trend in which academic and non-profit impact organizations are leveraging their bases and shared interests to build new initiatives that attract and inspire those who will play an integral role in the future of the planet and its people.

About the Gabelli School of Business and its Responsible Business Center

Founded in 1920, the mission of the Fordham University Gabelli School of Business is to inspire and empower positive global change, developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty members and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. The Gabelli School has become a driver of social innovation by equipping graduates to be business leaders who understand and meet the need for sustainability in business and who are able to harness the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact. Through its many graduate and undergraduate degree programs and a diverse range of faculty research initiatives, the Gabelli School of Business works collectively to redesign business as a sustainable force for prosperity. The Gabelli School of Business is home to the Responsible Business Center, a platform for interdisciplinary engagement in ESG and sustainability that fosters cross-industry collaboration and action towards ESG, advances research, and supports business school learnings.

About Net Impact

For 30 years, Net Impact has built a diverse community in 40+ countries committed to driving transformational environmental and social change. Net Impact mobilizes its global community of 300+ global chapters and over 150,000 members of impact-oriented students and professionals to connect, learn, and act on the social and environmental issues they care about most.







