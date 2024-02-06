Celldex to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

Submit Release
HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic and autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


