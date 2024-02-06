Woodward Named to Forbes List of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial, announced that the company has been named to the Forbes’ list of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies 2024 1. The list is based on Forbes’ assessment of earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the last five years, with more weight given to the latest year’s data.



Woodward reported its fiscal 2024 Q1 earnings on January 29, 2024. In its earnings release, the company’s Chair and CEO, Chip Blankenship, stated, “Our steadfast commitment to growth, operational excellence, and innovation positions Woodward for sustainable long-term success and enhanced shareholder value.”

Woodward came in at #49 out of 100 companies included on the list. Forbes used data from FactSet to find the best performers and compile its annual list of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies. The process included screening more than 3,000 companies with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion.

1©2024 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning how the Woodward’s steadfast commitment to growth, operational excellence, and innovation positions the company for sustainable long-term success and enhanced shareholder value. Actual results could differ materially from projections, or any other forward-looking statements, and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.