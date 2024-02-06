Submit Release
InnovAge Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

DENVER, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

“Our second quarter results were consistent with our expectations and highlight the ongoing performance improvement across the business,” said Patrick Blair, President, and CEO. “We remain focused on unlocking both near-term and long-term value, enhancing our competitive differentiation as an operator and improving our financial performance.”

Financial Results

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts          
Total revenues $ 188,898     $ 167,456     $ 371,382     $ 338,674  
Loss Before Income Taxes   (3,728 )     (13,459 )     (14,464 )     (30,630 )
Net Loss   (3,821 )     (10,547 )     (14,783 )     (24,247 )
Net Loss margin (2.0 )%   (6.3 )%   (4.0 )%   (7.2 )%
               
Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp.   (3,447 )     (9,793 )     (13,751 )     (22,866 )
Net Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.17 )
               
Center-level Contribution Margin(1) $ 33,613     $ 22,573       61,490       43,997  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 7,771     $ (1,954 )   $ 9,997     $ (5,768 )
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)   4.1 %   (1.2 )%     2.7 %   (1.7 )%
               

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

  • Total revenue of $188.9 million, increased approximately 12.8% compared to $167.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Loss Before Income Taxes of $3.7 million, compared to a loss before income taxes of $13.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Loss Before Income Taxes as a percent of revenue of 2.0% decreased 6.0 percentage points compared to Loss Before Income Tax as a percent of revenue of 8.0% in in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Center-level Contribution Margin(1) of $33.6 million, increased 48.9% compared to $22.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Center-level Contribution Margin(1) as a percent of revenue of 17.8%, increased 4.3 percentage points compared to 13.5% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Net loss of $3.8 million, compared to net loss of $10.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Net loss margin of 2.0%, a decrease of 4.3 percentage points compared to a net loss margin of 6.3% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Net loss attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. of $3.4 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $9.8 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $7.8 million, an increase of $9.7 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 4.1%, an increase of 5.3 percentage points compared to negative 1.2% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Census of approximately 6,780 participants compared to 6,460 participants in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023
  • Ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 with $54.1 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $44.7 million in short-term investments, and $83.7 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and finance leases

(1) Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. For a definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated, see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures.”

Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Based on information as of today, February 6, 2024, InnovAge is reiterating the following financial guidance which is now inclusive of the ConcertoCare acquisition.

  Low   High
  dollars in millions
Census   6,800     7,400
Member Months(1)   79,000     83,000
       
Total revenues $ 725   $ 775
Adjusted EBITDA(2)   12     18
           

Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside the Company’s control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See “Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor” herein.

(1) We define Member Months as the total number of participants as of period end multiplied by the number of months within a year in which each participant was enrolled in our program. Management believes this is a useful metric as it more precisely tracks the number of participants the Company serves throughout the year.

(2)Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure. The Company is unable to provide guidance for net income (loss) or a reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. The Company’s inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities and other one-time or exceptional items.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.  A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website, https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time.  To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin.  We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible. Our patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers and government payors — “win.” As of December 31, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,780 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Kubota
rkubota@innovage.com

Media Contact:

Lara Hazenfield
lhazenfield@innovage.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding quarterly or annual guidance; financial outlook, including future revenues and future earnings; our expectations to increase the number of participants we serve, to grow enrollment and capacity within existing centers, to build and/or open de novo centers, or to find targets and execute tuck-in acquisitions; our ability to control costs, mitigate the effects of elevated expenses, expand our payer capabilities, implement clinical value initiatives and strengthen enterprise functions; the potential effects of the macro-economic environment and lingering COVID-19 impacts on our business; our expectations with respect to current audit post-sanction work, legal proceedings and government investigations and actions; relationships and discussions with regulatory agencies; our ability to effectively implement remediation measures, including creating operational excellence as a provider across all our centers; reimbursement and regulatory developments; market developments; new services; integration activities; industry and market opportunity; and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the viability of our growth strategy; (ii) our ability to identify and successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) our ability to attract new participants and retain existing participants and grow our revenue throughout our existing centers; (iv) the results of periodic inspections, reviews, audits, and investigations under the federal and state government programs, and our ability to sufficiently cure any new and recurring deficiencies identified by the respective federal and state government programs; (v)   the adverse impact of inspections, reviews, audits, investigations, legal proceedings, enforcement actions and litigation, including the current civil investigative demands initiated by federal and state agencies, as well as the litigation and other proceedings initiated by, or on behalf, of our stockholders; (vi) the risk that the cost of providing services will exceed our compensation under the Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (“PACE”); (vii) our increased costs and expenditures in the future and our inability to execute or realize the benefits of our clinical value initiatives; (viii) the impact on our business from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, including labor shortages and inflation; (ix) the dependence of our revenues and operations upon a limited number of government payors; (x) the risk that our submissions to government payors may contain inaccurate or unsupportable information, including regarding risk adjustment scores of participants; (xi) the impact on our business of renegotiation, non-renewal or termination of capitation agreements with government payors; (xii) the difficulty to predict our future results, which could cause such results to fall below any guidance we provide; (xiii) the impact of state and federal efforts to reduce healthcare spending; (xiv) the effects of a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease, such as COVID-19; (xv) our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; (xvi) the impact of failures by our suppliers or limitations on our ability to access new technology or medical products; (xvii) the concentration of our presence in Colorado; (xviii) our ability to manage our operations effectively, execute our business plan, maintain effective levels of service and participant satisfaction and adequately address competitive challenges; (xix) our ability to compete in the healthcare industry; (xx) our ability to establish a presence in new geographic markets; (xxi) the impact of competition for physicians and other clinical personnel and related increases in our labor costs; (xxii) labor relations matters, including unionization efforts; (xxiii) the impact on our business of security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions causing the compromise of sensitive information or preventing us from accessing critical information; (xxiv) our ability to effectively invest in, implement improvements to and properly maintain the uninterrupted operation and data integrity of our information technology and other business systems; (xxv) our ability to accurately estimate incurred but not reported medical expense or the risk scores of our participants; (xxvi) risks associated with our use of “open-source” software; (xxvii) the impact on our business of the termination of our leases, increases in rent or inability to renew or extend leases; (xxviii) the impact of weather and other factors beyond our control; (xxix) the effect of our relatively limited operating history as a for-profit company on investors' ability to evaluate our current business and future prospects; (xxx) our ability to adhere to complex and changing government laws and regulations in the healthcare industry, including U.S. Healthcare reform, the regulation of the corporate practice of medicine and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (the “HITECH Act”), and their implementing regulations (collectively, “HIPAA”), the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) and other privacy laws and regulations in the healthcare industry; (xxxi) our status as a “controlled company”; (xxxii) our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting and other enhanced requirements of being a public company; (xxxiii) our ability to maintain and enhance our reputation and brand recognition; (xxxiv) the impact on our business of disruptions in our disaster recovery systems or business continuity planning; (xxxv) impact of negative publicity regarding the managed healthcare industry; and (xxxvi) other factors disclosed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 12, 2023, and our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is also reporting Center-level Contribution Margin, and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental measures of operating performance monitored by management that are not defined under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, respectively, as determined by GAAP. We believe that Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are appropriate measures of operating performance because the metrics eliminate the impact of revenue and expenses that do not relate to our ongoing business performance, allowing us to more effectively evaluate our core operating performance and trends from period to period. We believe that Center-level Contribution Margin and as a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help investors and analysts in comparing our results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin.

The Company’s management uses Center-level Contribution Margin as the measure for assessing performance of its operating segments.   In evaluating Center-level Contribution Margin on a center-by-center basis, you should be aware that we do not allocate our sales and marketing expense or corporate, general and administrative expenses across our centers. We define Center-level Contribution Margin as total revenues less external provider costs and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization, which includes all medical and pharmacy costs.  

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA varies from others in our industry. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and provision for income tax as well as addbacks for non-recurring expenses or exceptional items, including relating to management equity compensation, executive severance and recruitment, class action litigation costs and settlement, M&A and de novo center development, business optimization, electronic medical record (EMR) implementation, and loss on minority equity interest. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of our total revenue. For a full reconciliation of Center-level Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

Schedule 1

InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

  December 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,081     $ 127,249  
Short-term investments   44,690       46,213  
Restricted cash   15       16  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance ($5,134 – December 31, 2023 and $4,161 – June 30, 2023)   43,456       24,344  
Prepaid expenses   14,460       17,145  
Income tax receivable   262       262  
Total current assets   156,964       215,229  
Noncurrent Assets      
Property and equipment, net   195,623       192,188  
Operating lease assets   26,477       21,210  
Investments   3,611       5,493  
Deposits and other   5,154       3,823  
Goodwill   141,565       124,217  
Other intangible assets, net   4,868       5,198  
Total noncurrent assets   377,298       352,129  
Total assets $ 534,262     $ 567,358  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 52,372     $ 54,935  
Reported and estimated claims   47,247       42,999  
Due to Medicaid and Medicare   10,264       9,142  
Income tax payable   1,212       1,212  
Current portion of long-term debt   3,795       3,795  
Current portion of finance lease obligations   4,526       4,722  
Current portion of operating lease obligations   3,716       3,530  
Deferred revenue         28,115  
Total current liabilities   123,132       148,450  
Noncurrent Liabilities      
Deferred tax liability, net   6,555       6,236  
Finance lease obligations   11,311       13,114  
Operating lease obligations   25,943       18,828  
Other noncurrent liabilities   1,187       1,086  
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs   63,162       64,844  
Total liabilities   231,290       252,558  
Commitments and Contingencies      
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests   11,831       12,708  
Stockholders’ Equity      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023; 135,893,070 and 135,639,845 issued shares as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively   136       136  
Additional paid-in capital   335,062       332,107  
Retained deficit   (49,695 )     (35,944 )
Total InnovAge Holding Corp.   285,503       296,299  
Noncontrolling interests   5,638       5,793  
Total stockholders’ equity   291,141       302,092  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 534,262     $ 567,358  


Schedule 2

InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Six Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Capitation revenue $ 188,561     $ 167,140     $ 370,734     $ 338,071  
Other service revenue   337       316       648       603  
Total revenues   188,898       167,456       371,382       338,674  
Expenses              
External provider costs   100,964       93,507       200,322       189,744  
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization   54,321       51,376       109,570       104,933  
Sales and marketing   5,859       3,774       11,237       8,187  
Corporate, general and administrative   25,249       28,817       54,197       58,999  
Depreciation and amortization   4,290       3,662       8,559       7,095  
Total expenses   190,683       181,136       383,885       368,958  
Operating Loss   (1,785 )     (13,680 )     (12,503 )     (30,284 )
               
Other Income (Expense)              
Interest expense, net   (935 )     (223 )     (1,596 )     (826 )
Other income   874       444       1,517       480  
Other expense   (1,882 )           (1,882 )      
Total other expense   (1,943 )     221       (1,961 )     (346 )
Loss Before Income Taxes   (3,728 )     (13,459 )     (14,464 )     (30,630 )
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   93       (2,912 )     319       (6,383 )
Net Loss   (3,821 )     (10,547 )     (14,783 )     (24,247 )
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (374 )     (754 )     (1,032 )     (1,381 )
Net Loss Attributable to InnovAge Holding Corp. $ (3,447 )   $ (9,793 )   $ (13,751 )   $ (22,866 )
               
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic   135,887,613       135,578,888       135,839,007       135,572,503  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted   135,887,613       135,578,888       135,839,007       135,572,503  
               
Net loss per share - basic $ (0.03 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.17 )
Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.03 )   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.17 )


Schedule 3

InnovAge
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

  For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
    2023       2022  
Operating Activities      
Net loss $ (14,783 )   $ (24,247 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities      
Gain on disposal of assets   (21 )     (53 )
Provision for uncollectible accounts   2,881       2,244  
Depreciation and amortization   8,559       7,095  
Operating lease rentals   2,346       2,335  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   215       215  
Stock-based compensation   3,589       2,278  
Loss on minority equity interest investment   1,882        
Deferred income taxes   319       (6,381 )
Other   9       (424 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable, net   (21,430 )     (4,980 )
Prepaid expenses   3,014       1,631  
Income tax receivable         3,027  
Deposits and other   (1,396 )     (533 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (2,245 )     (544 )
Reported and estimated claims   4,137       (3,339 )
Due to Medicaid and Medicare   1,122       1,946  
Operating lease liabilities   (2,362 )     (2,260 )
Deferred revenue   (28,115 )      
Net cash used by operating activities   (42,279 )     (21,990 )
Investing Activities      
Purchases of property and equipment   (4,157 )     (14,632 )
Purchases of short-term investments   (1,179 )     (45,000 )
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments   3,000        
Acquisition of business   (23,916 )      
Net cash used in investing activities   (26,252 )     (59,632 )
Financing Activities      
Payments for finance lease obligations   (2,107 )     (1,452 )
Principal payments on long-term debt   (1,897 )     (1,895 )
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards   (634 )      
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,638 )     (3,347 )
       
DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH   (73,169 )     (84,969 )
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD   127,265       184,446  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 54,096     $ 99,477  
       
Supplemental Cash Flows Information      
Interest paid $ 1,254     $ 1,726  
Income taxes paid $     $ 13  
Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 470     $ 53  
Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ 113     $ 1,541  


Schedule 4

InnovAge
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended December 31,   Six months ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
           
Net loss $ (3,821 )   $ (10,547 )   $ (14,783 )   $ (24,247 )
Interest expense, net   935       223       1,596       826  
Depreciation and amortization   4,290       3,662       8,559       7,095  
Provision (benefit) for income tax   93       (2,912 )     319       (6,383 )
Stock-based compensation   1,766       1,212       3,589       2,512  
Litigation costs and settlement(a)   198       1,282       1,905       1,238  
M&A and de novo center development(b)   284       336       693       622  
Business optimization(c)   774       2,846       2,933       10,035  
EMR implementation(d)   1,370       1,944       3,304       2,534  
Loss on minority equity interest(e) $ 1,882     $     $ 1,882     $  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,771     $ (1,954 )   $ 9,997     $ (5,768 )
               
Net loss margin (2.0 )%   (6.3 )%   (4.0 )%   (7.2 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin   4.1 %   (1.2 )%     2.7 %   (1.7 )%


_____________________________
(a) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center development, and civil investigative demands. Refer to Note 9, "Commitments and Contingencies" to our condensed consolidated financial statements for more information regarding litigation by stockholders and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.
(b) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, and de novo center developments.
(c) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits. For the three months ended December 31, 2023 this includes (i) $0.3 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities (ii) $0.3 million of costs related to severance and other organizational costs and (iii) $0.2 million related to other non-recurring charges. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 this includes (i) $0.5 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $0.8 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities and (iii) $0.1 million for related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies. For the six months ended December 31, 2023 this includes (i) $2.1 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities (ii) $0.3 million of costs related to severance and other organizational costs and (iii) $0.5 million related to charges for technology improvements, environmental, sustainability, and governance reporting, and other non-recurring charges. For the six months ended December 31, 2022 this includes (i) $1.2 million related to consultants and contractors performing audit and other related services at sanctioned centers, (ii) $5.1 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities, and (iii) $0.7 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.
(d) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor.
(e) Reflects impairment charges related to our minority equity interest in Jetdoc, Inc.
   


  Three months ended
September 30,
    2023  
   
Net loss $ (10,962 )
Interest expense, net   661  
Depreciation and amortization   4,269  
Provision (benefit) for income tax   226  
Stock-based compensation   1,823  
Litigation costs and settlement(a)   1,707  
M&A and de novo center development(b)   409  
Business optimization(c)   2,159  
EMR implementation(d)   1,934  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,226  
   
Net income (loss) margin   6.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   1.2 %


_____________________________
(a) Reflects charges/(credits) related to litigation by stockholders, litigation related to de novo center development, and civil investigative demands. Costs reflected consist of litigation costs considered one-time in nature and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.
(b) Reflects charges related to M&A transaction and integrations, and de novo center developments.
(c) Reflects charges related to business optimization initiatives. Such charges related to one-time investments in projects designed to enhance our technology and compliance systems, improve and support the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, and third party support to address efforts to remediate deficiencies in audits. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 this includes (i) $1.8 million of costs associated with third party consultants as we implement our core provider initiatives, assess our risk-bearing payor capabilities, and strengthen our enterprise capabilities and (ii) $0.4 million related to other non-recurring projects aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies.
(d) Reflects non-recurring expenses relating to the implementation of a new EMR vendor.
   

Center-Level Contribution Margin

       
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023   Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands) PACE   All other   Totals   PACE   All other(a)   Totals
Capitation revenue $ 188,561     $     $ 188,561     $ 167,140     $     $ 167,140  
Other service revenue   68       269       337       99       217       316  
Total revenues   188,629       269       188,898       167,239       217       167,456  
External provider costs   100,964             100,964       93,507             93,507  
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization   54,171       150       54,321       51,184       192       51,376  
Center-Level Contribution Margin   33,494       119       33,613       22,548       25       22,573  
Overhead costs(b)   31,108             31,108       32,532       59       32,591  
Depreciation and amortization   4,178       112       4,290       3,555       107       3,662  
Interest expense, net   890       45       935       177       46       223  
Other income   (874 )           (874 )     (444 )           (444 )
Other expense   1,882             1,882                    
Loss Before Income Taxes $ (3,690 )   $ (38 )   $ (3,728 )   $ (13,272 )   $ (187 )   $ (13,459 )
Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue         (2.0 )%           (8.0 )%
Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue           17.8 %             13.5 %


   
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(In thousands) PACE   All other(a)   Totals
Capitation revenue $ 182,173     $     $ 182,173  
Other service revenue   86       226       312  
Total revenues   182,259       226       182,485  
External provider costs   99,358             99,358  
Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization   55,097       153       55,250  
Center-Level Contribution Margin   27,804       73       27,877  
Overhead costs(b)   34,317       9       34,326  
Depreciation and amortization   4,157       112       4,269  
Interest expense, net   616       45       661  
Other income   (643 )           (643 )
Other expense                
Loss Before Income Taxes $ (10,643 )   $ (93 )   $ (10,736 )
Loss Before Income Taxes as a % of revenue         (5.9 )%
Center- Level Contribution Margin as a % of revenue           15.3 %


_____________________________
(a) Center-level Contribution Margin from segments below the quantitative thresholds are primarily attributable to the Senior Housing operating segment of the Company. This segment has never met any of the quantitative thresholds for determining reportable segments.
(b) Overhead consists of the Sales and marketing and Corporate, general and administrative financial statement line items.

