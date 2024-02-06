Submit Release
EMCORE to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that the management of EMCORE Corporation will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, from 1:20 - 2:00 PM ET (10:20 - 11 AM PT). A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen153/emkr/2016315 and a replay will be available at https://investor.emcore.com.

About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Alhambra, Budd Lake, and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

