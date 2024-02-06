89bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 1:20 PM EST and participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



The webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Annie Chang

89bio, Inc.

investors@89bio.com



PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

sseapy@realchemistry.com