Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Appropriations Chair Vincent Hughes Praise Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 Budget

HARRISBURG, PA – February 6, 2024 – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro laid out his vision and priorities for the 2024-25 Pennsylvania Budget. In it, the Governor proposed historic increases in basic education spending, economic development, housing, community safety, and healthcare.

“Today’s budget proposal is a very solid plan to deliver for every Pennsylvanian. It’s a thorough, bold plan to open the doors of opportunity in a myriad of areas,” said Senator Costa. “From historic investments in basic education funding to laying out an aggressive economic development plan, this budget prepares Pennsylvania’s students and workers for a vibrant future in our commonwealth. I look forward to continuing to bring all parties to the table as we go forward through this budget process.”

“This budget prioritizes the urgent need for Pennsylvania to invest in our public schools and fix our unconstitutional education system. I applaud the Governor’s commitment to fully and adequately fund public schools and take action on the recommendations of our Basic Education Funding Commission. We have the money. And it’s far past time we fix our schools and ensure that future generations never have to walk into a crumbling school or lack educational tools they need to succeed,” said Senator Hughes. “And the Governor’s plans to invest in our teachers and toxic schools is another important piece of the puzzle to fix our schools. Without sufficient, well-trained, and experienced teachers, and safe and healthy school buildings, our investments in basic education will not go far.

Overall, this budget proposal embraces forward progress and answers to kitchen table concerns of Pennsylvanians. If we make focused investments in areas like education, affordable housing, gun violence, and economic development now, we’ll yield tremendous opportunity for the future. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Governor to make these important investments a reality for the people of Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus has laid out its vision to deliver For Every Pennsylvanian. This year’s budget includes important developments on some crucial areas, including:

$1.4 billion toward fixing Pennsylvania’s unconstitutional and inadequate education funding system

Over $38 million for teacher support and recruitment

Over $100 million for solutions to end gun violence

Over $600 million for economic development

$50 million for the Whole Home Repairs program

A $15/hour minimum wage

An additional $5 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant, bringing the total to $10 million

An additional $238 million for mass transit across PA

$11 million to cap abandoned wells

$3 million for menstrual hygiene products for school students

More information about the caucus’s priorities is available at PASenate.com/priorities.

