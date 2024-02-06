CONSUELO VANDERBILT RETURNS TO HER FAMILY ROOTS IN NASHVILLE FULFILLING HER PASSION OF LOVE OF MUSIC AND PHILANTHROPY
New York, NY – (February 6, 2024) – Consuelo Vanderbilt, a seventh generation descendent of shipping and railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt and great-great-great niece of Consuelo Vanderbilt, the Duchess of Marlborough, has never shied away from her ingrained passion for
music, philanthropy, and entrepreneurism.
As a successful musician, Consuelo founded her record label, C&R Productions, after being
honored as #2 on Billboard’s Breakout Artist chart and numerous chart-topping singles.
Her last single was #5 in the U.S.; the last four singles were all Top 20. After a short break
from the musical landscape to launch her tech site, SohoMuse.com, she successfully
developed the global trusted source for the creative community.
Being drawn back to her musical calling, she is now back in the studio again. Recently she spent
time writing with American record producer and songwriter Keith Thomas in Nashville, TN.
Thomas has garnered 40 No. 1 Billboard hits and has received two Grammy Awards from six
nominations. Consuelo states, “After an intermission from my music career to build a
successful company to help the creative community, I feel very inspired to work with such an
extraordinary and profound producer on this next chapter.”
Also, Consuelo visited her family’s Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. During the past
year, Vanderbilt University Medical Center placed highly in several national rankings and was
honored with numerous awards. Consuelo also has a very personal connection with the Cancer, as her late beloved mother passed away from Ovarian Cancer. Consuelo became an ambassador to the American Cancer Society and Vice President of the Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Greater California. She also serves on the board of the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium.
In addition, Consuelo is well-known in the fashion industry. She will appear at the
upcoming New York Fashion Week shows supporting SohoMuse.com designers. She has
multiple forthcoming projects and is very excited about the year ahead.
