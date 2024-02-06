TLETA: More than 600 New Officers Trained at No Cost to Local Law Enforcement Agencies

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) proudly announces the graduation of more than 600 cadets from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (“TLETA”) at no cost to local law enforcement agencies through a cost-sharing grant.

Announced in 2022 as part of Governor Bill Lee’s $24 million Law Enforcement Hiring, Training, and Recruitment Program, this cost-sharing program covers the local share of training costs for new officers at TLETA, which is more than $3,000 per new officer. That cost includes tuition for 12 weeks of training at TLETA, training uniforms, and additional professional development expenses.

TLETA graduated the first class of officers through the program on September 30, 2022, including 110 officers from 61 agencies. A total of 627 cadets have been trained at no cost to local governments thus far.

“Thanks in part to Governor Lee’s investment of $24 million in local law enforcement, TLETA is on track to fulfill his vision of adding 1,000 new law enforcement officers annually in Tennessee,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “The high quality, no cost training for local law enforcement offered at TLETA is a critical tool for ensuring that local communities are served and protected by our best and brightest. I encourage local departments to apply for this program.”

As a part of the cost-sharing grant, local police departments and sheriffs’ offices are eligible for additional funding to cover expenses related to the hiring and initial training of their officers, upon the trainees’ graduation from TLETA. This financial assistance is based on economic factors for each city and county, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 per graduate for the communities with the greatest need.

In total, more than $4.5 million has been provided for tuition and the critical assistance associated with tuition, representing an historic investment in the training of local officers.

“As a former police chief at a small agency, I understand the greatest challenges in selecting new officers are the costs associated with basic law enforcement training,” said TLETA Director William Kain said. “I applaud Governor Lee’s leadership in establishing this program which removes the financial barriers faced by many of our local communities so they can hire and train the best candidates. This program makes it clear to the rest of the nation that Tennessee solidly supports law enforcement.”

Agencies seeking to learn more about the TLETA cost-sharing program can get more information by visiting our website or contacting our team directly at POST.grants@tn.gov or calling (615) 741-8546.

