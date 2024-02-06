Secretary of the Navy Energy Excellence Awards announced

The SECNAV Energy Excellence Awards Program is designed to promote excellence in the areas of energy security, energy resilience, innovation, combat effectiveness, and program management.

After careful consideration of all nominations, the Secretary of the Navy is pleased to announce the 2023 Energy Excellence Award Winners:

Afloat (Large): USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

Afloat (Small): USS Stockdale (DDG 106)

Afloat (Logistics): USNS Joshua T. Humphries (T-AO-188)

Installation (Large): Naval Station Norfolk

Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms

Installation (Small): Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Technology Development and Acquisition: Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2023 SECNAV Energy Excellence Awards for their work and accomplishments to advance the Department’s energy initiatives,” said Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Energy, Installations, and Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer. “They have set the standard for the rest of the Navy and Marine Corps who can follow their lead in supporting the Department’s Climate Action 2030 efforts.”

A prepared force is a lethal force. In May of 2022, the Department of the Navy released Climate Action 2030 in which Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro recognized climate change as one of the most destabilizing forces of our time and charged the Department with building a climate-ready force.

A climate-ready force is one that can fight and win around the globe, while anticipating, preparing for, recovering from, and adapting to the evolving climate and security future. It is a force that does its part to combat the climate threat by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, and sequestering carbon in terrestrial and coastal ecosystems, leveraging built and natural infrastructure to enhance resilience.

