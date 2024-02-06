9 R.I. arts organizations, 1 artist to receive $275,000 in NEA Grants

RHODE ISLAND, February 6 - Providence RI —The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced today the first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2024 of more than $32.22 million with $275,000 divided among 10 Rhode Island-based arts entities.

Nationally, 1,288 arts organizations from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico benefited from the recommended grants. The grants were given out in the following categories: Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America, Research Grants in the Arts, Research Labs, and Literature Fellowships.

Rhode Island organizations and artist receiving grants are:

Newport String Project, Newport, $10,000 to support a series of concerts and community engagement activities.

Alliance of Artists Communities, Providence, $65,000 to offer a professional development program for the artist residency field focused on emergency preparedness and response.

AS220, Providence, $15,000, to provide arts education programming.

DownCity Design, Providence, $30,000 to implement a series of free design education programs for youth.

Elizabeth Rush, Providence, $25,000 to fund a creative writing fellowship.

New Urban Arts, Providence, $25,000, to provide free multidisciplinary arts program for students.

Providence College, Providence, $30,000 to commission a mural by Houston-based artist Trenton Doyle Hancock (b. 1974), and related public art programming.

Rhode Island Black Storytellers, Providence, $10,000 to support a festival celebrating Black storytelling and poetry.

Rhode Island School of Design Museum, Providence, $50,000 to fund the exhibition and related programming for Nancy Elizabeth Prophet: I Will Not Bend an Inch.

Trinity Repertory Co., Providence, $15,000 to support the world premiere production of La Broa' (Broad Street) by Orlando Hernández, based on the book Nuestras Raíces by Marta V. Martínez.

"Congratulations to the 10 R.I. grantees, who are being awarded and using federal dollars to support our already thriving arts community -- a key economic driver. We are pleased that the NEA continues to support this community, which is one of the best in the nation," Governor McKee said. "On behalf of Rhode Island, I thank our Congressional delegation, Senators Reed and Whitehouse, Congressmen Magaziner and Amo, and the NEA for investing in our state's important creative economy."

National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. said: "The NEA is pleased to announce these grants, which support organizations in Rhode Island and nationwide. Whether it's the creation of new art, opportunities for participation and engagement in the arts, or work to better understand the impact of the arts, these grants contribute to the strength and well-being of individuals and communities, help meet the challenges of our time, and build towards a future in which all people can lead artful lives and reach their full potential."

Lynne McCormack, Executive Director of RISCA, said: "Rhode Island is incredibly fortunate to have a federal delegation that champions the arts in Congress. We are particularly grateful to Senator Reed for leading the cultural caucus in the Senate. His leadership has resulted in the National Endowment for the Arts budget being increased, which not only supports these grants, but increased RISCA's budget by $100,000 this year. These grant awards will support organizations that educate our young people, drive tourism and contribute to the economic life of our state."

