Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of Cranston's Fior De La Cruz

RHODE ISLAND, February 6 - Block Island, RI—The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its winter/spring exhibition featuring works by Fior De La Cruz, Cranston. The exhibition runs through July.

The exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Jim Cain, Cranston, Monica Hurley, Providence, and Rafael Medina, Providence.

Official bio (by the artist)

Fior De La Cruz, Cranston, is an emerging artist with a bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising and Retail Marketing, she spent her early career in the e-commerce industry. Once the pandemic hit, she decided to jump into her creative pursuits. She has participated in various exhibitions throughout New England, including a 2nd annual community exhibit showcased at the Providence Art Club, Echoes of Belonging at the Pitcher-Goff House, Stories that Entwine Us, No Mind Gallery x The Wurks Gallery, and Celebrating Spring juried exhibition at Spring Bull Gallery, Newport.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.