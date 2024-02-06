Latest exhibit at T.F. Green International features R.I. artists Mandy Howe, Tiffany Mendez, and Izzy Rodriguez

RHODE ISLAND, February 6 - Warwick, RI—GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announces the opening of its winter/spring exhibit with works by Mandy Howe, Portsmouth, Tiffany Mendez, Cumberland, and Izzy Rodriguez, Providence. Exhibit runs through July.

The exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Jim Cain, Cranston, Monica Hurley, Providence, and Rafael Medina, Providence.

Official bios (by the artist)

Mandy Howe, Portsmouth, is a graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts. A native Rhode Islander, Howe returned to Aquidneck Island to be near family and raise her two children. Howe is a member of the Deblois Gallery where she exhibits her work annually. Her paintings have been exhibited in Wet Paint and the annual Juried Member Show at the Newport Art Museum, the Hera Gallery, Wakefield, the Hunter Gallery, St. Georges School, Arnold Art and Spring Bull Galleries, Newport, the Wickford Art Association, Warwick Center for the Arts, Portsmouth Arts Guild, Coggeshell Farm, Clean Ocean Access, Windows on Pawtucket, Art League of Rhode Island, Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, Bromfield Gallery, Boston, and Bristol Art Museum.

Tiffany Mendez (Cabral) is an artist, mother, and teacher based in Cumberland. Her most recent series explores flowers as vehicles for color exploration and expressive mark making. She paints flowers that are native to Rhode Island and the greater New England area. Bringing her background in figure painting, she is intrigued by this new subject matter and her flowers' refreshing variety of color. Tiffany has painted several public murals in the New England Area. When she is not painting, she experiments making images using kiln fused glass in her home studio.

Izzy Rodriguez, Providence, is a freelance photographer, videographer, and digital marketing professional. He draws inspiration from his love of comic books and classic cartoons to fuel his creative energy. His book Meet Me at the Bridge was published in April 2023. In it he presents 12 months of photographs from Providence's Pedestrian Bridge to display what this bridge means to residents and visitors.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport is a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers. The GREEN SPACE Gallery includes several large walls and open spaces that are suitable for large-scale works. The gallery selects nine artists to exhibit in three group shows per year.