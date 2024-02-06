Submit Release
Senator Tartaglione’s Response to Governor Shapiro’s Budget Address

Harrisburg, PAFebruary 6, 2024 − Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Whip Christine Tartaglione released the following statement following Governor Shapiro’s budget address:

“The Governor’s address today lays out a roadmap that moves our Commonwealth from being a follower to a leader in our nation. The historic funding proposals for education, transportation, and economic development will boost Pennsylvania to the forefront of the issues facing our Commonwealth. Coupled with calls to raise our minimum wage and increase funding and pay for crucial areas like home healthcare and childcare, we have the opportunity to make dramatic investments in our collective future.”

