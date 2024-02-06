Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Thompson As District Attorney Of 159th Judicial District

TEXAS, February 6 - February 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Layne Thompson as the District Attorney of the 159th Judicial District in Angelina County, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Layne Thompson of Pollok is an attorney, former of counsel for Mike Love & Associates and former vice president of Thompson Cattle Company. Previously, he served as an assistant district attorney for the 159th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Board of Texas, Texas Bar Foundation, and the Angelina County Bar Association and is a former member of the Houston Bar Foundation and former treasurer of its Health Law Section. He is chairman of the Angelina Arts Alliance, former board president of the of the Naranjo Museum of Natural History, former president of the Kiwanis Club of Lufkin, and former board vice president of the Museum of East Texas. Additionally, he is former board president of Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos and former board member of the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region. Thompson received a Bachelor of Science from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.

