Cultivating Students’ Potential with Data Advancement – Save the Date for the In-Person NDE Data Conference

Save the Date!! The In-Person NDE Data Conference is back this year. It will be held April 16 & 17, 2024 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, NE. Registration and conference information is available here.

Reserve your room today! A block of rooms have been reserved with a special conference rate*. Please make reservations as soon as possible to secure the group rate. Use the code: NDE Data Conference 2024.

Hotel Name: Comfort Inn
Street Address: 118 3rd Ave, Kearney, NE 68847
Phone: (308) 251-2722
Special Rate: $129.95

Hotel Name: Fairfield Inn
Street Address: 510 W Talmadge Rd, Kearney, NE 68845
Phone: (308) 236-4200
Special Rate: $134.95

Hotel Name: LaQuinta Inn & Suites
Street Address: 108 3rd Ave, Kearney, NE 68845
Phone: (308) 237-4400
Special Rate: $129.95

*You must call the hotel directly to book and receive the conference room rate. The hotels cannot be responsible for reservations made through any third party. Rates quoted herein are per room, per night, and do not include applicable taxes.  A credit card is required to guarantee individual reservations.

