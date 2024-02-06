Prime Minister Dr Drew provides essential appliances to the Cayon Primary School

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Tuesday, February 06, 2024 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, paid a visit to the Cayon Primary School on Tuesday (February 06, 2024), where he made a presentation of some much-needed items to add to the comfort of both teachers and students.

The items donated included an air conditioning unit, six standing fans, a laptop computer, a freezer and two water coolers. The donation will positively improve the overall learning experience.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who is the Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher #8 in which the Cayon Primary School is located, stated that Tuesday’s donation formed part of his goal of giving as much support as he can to the institution.

“It was my pleasure to add to the improvement of this school so that the staff and the students could be much more comfortable. I’m here to support the school [because] I want all of you to do well. Stay on the right path, do not get [involved] in negative things—stay positive, and do not let anyone try to encourage you to do what is wrong,” Dr. Drew said.

The honourable prime minister used the occasion to remind students of his administration’s financial education and savings programme that will see a government contribution of EC$1,000 per child in the Federation, $500 of which is earmarked for government-owned enterprise investments.

“We want you to start building an account and learn how to save and invest from the time you are young… so that by the time you are 18 years old and you are ready to leave school you will have shares in a company and you would have money in your bank accounts to invest in your future.”

Principal of the Cayon Primary School, Javan Cannonier thanked Prime Minister Drew for his quick response to the needs of the teachers and students and for his continued support of the school.