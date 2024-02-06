Thursday: FREE Screening of “Mississippi Turning” at Capri Theatre and Debut of Genesis Be’s “People Not Things”

On Thursday, February 8, at 5:00 p.m., the Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC), a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Moral Courage Project will host critically acclaimed poet, peace activist, author, and artist Genesis Be for an evening of poetry, spoken word, and a screening of “Mississippi Turning” at the Capri Theatre.

“It is a true honor to partner with the CRMC and SPLC for the screening of “Mississippi Turning” and to share my new poetry book “People Not Things,” says Genesis. “I've admired their work to amplify marginalized voices and to explore the complexities of liberation at an intersectional level. We are aligned in understanding the power of the next generation of leaders and we share a purpose in interweaving the wisdom of past generations to contemporary movement building.”

“The original paintings, poetry and music that fill Genesis’ ‘People Not Things’ collection embody the social justice, queer visibility and gender equity struggles that directly affect not only Mississippians but Alabamians as well,” says Lauren Blanding, CRMC manager. “We are proud to get the opportunity to share Genesis’ creativity in Montgomery, which uplift the racial justice issues that affect the South overall.”

Throughout her 20-year career, Genesis has founded “Strive Till I Rise,” which helps empower and motivate Mississippi youth to exercise their voting, consumer, and creative power. Her work has been featured in the Associated Press, the New York Times, the New York Daily News and VICE.

WHAT: The Civil Rights Memorial Center will host a free screening of “Mississippi Turning,” along with an evening of poetry and spoken word by Genesis Be

WHEN: Thursday, February 8, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Capri Theatre, 1045 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36106

Please email kimberly.allen@splcenter.org with any questions.