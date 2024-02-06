Governor Pritzker and Department of Revenue Encourage Taxpayers to Take Advantage of Illinois' Expanded, Earned Income Tax Credit

ILLINOIS, February 6 - Credit is Expanded this Year to Provide Relief to More Taxpayers





CHICAGO- Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) are encouraging Illinoisans to take advantage of savings offered by the newly expanded Illinois Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a benefit that helps low to moderate income workers get a tax break. For tax year 2023, coverage has been expanded to include taxpayers with an IRS-issued Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), as well as workers ages 18 to 24 and over 65 (without qualifying child).





In addition to expanded coverage, those claiming Illinois EITC this year will see their amount of tax relief increased to a 20 percent (previously 18 percent) match of the amount given federally.





To claim Illinois EITC for tax year 2023 (tax returns due in 2024), taxpayers must file an Illinois income tax return and have:

worked and earned income in 2023 under $17,640 ($24,210 if married filing jointly) with no qualifying children, or $56,838 ($63,398 if married filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children,

investment income of $11,000 or less,

a valid Social Security number or ITIN by the due date of the 2023 return, including extensions,

been at least 18 years of age or older by the end of 2023, and

been a United States citizen or a resident alien all year.

Taxpayers eligible for the federal EITC automatically qualify for the Illinois EITC. Despite that, in 2023, more than 53,000 Illinoisans claimed a federal EITC credit without also claiming the state EITC, leaving over $24.6 million unclaimed. It is important to note that taxpayers may qualify for the Illinois EITC even if they did not qualify for the federal EITC.





"The Illinois Earned Income Tax Credit is an important tool in reducing taxes owed and may result in a bigger refund if one is due," said IDOR Director David Harris. "I urge all working taxpayers to double-check their eligibility status and take advantage of this tax benefit when filing their tax returns this year."





Additional information and promotional resources for Illinois EITC are available at tax.illinois.gov/EITC. For federal EITC information, visit www.irs.gov



