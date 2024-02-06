EGR USA Adds Innovative VSL LED Lights for Jeep Wrangler & Gladiator to Their Product Lineup

EGR USA proudly announces the release of its groundbreaking EGR VSL LED lights designed specifically for the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a premier manufacturer of automotive accessories and tonneau covers, proudly announces the release of its groundbreaking EGR VSL (Vehicle Side Lighting) LED lights designed specifically for the Jeep Wrangler (JK & JL) and Gladiator. This cutting-edge innovation caters to the diverse needs of both on-road drivers and off-road enthusiasts, providing a seamless integration of style and functionality. EGR VSL Lights are a perfect solution when you're off-road and need more peripheral illumination around your vehicle.

Key Features:
Bolt-On Design: Engineered with a bolt-on design, the EGR VSL LED lights offer easy installation without additional brackets. This ensures a factory-like appearance that seamlessly integrates into the Jeep, providing custom flush mounted LED side lights.

Dual-Functionality: These LED lights feature dual functionality to enhance both off-road adventures and daily driving. When off-roading, the lights serve as side/rock lighting, significantly improving visibility in dark conditions. In daily travels, the VSL Jeep lights act as a supplement to the turn-signal, increasing safety and awareness with a custom look.

Premium Construction: The lights boast a robust construction with features including:
- Mount made from polyurethane
- All aluminum UV resistant powder-coated light housing
- Impact and scratch-resistant Lexan lens
- Advanced Features:
- 50,000 plus hour lifespan
- 12-14 VDC range
- 165-degree flood beam pattern
- 6500k cool white light output
- Integrated turn signal feature
- Integrated thermal management system
- RoHS compliant
- Patent pending

Proudly Manufactured in the USA: The EGR VSL LED lights are proudly manufactured in the USA, ensuring premium quality and craftsmanship.

2-Year Warranty: EGR stands behind its product with a 2-year warranty, providing peace of mind for customers.
Elevate your Jeep Wrangler experience with EGR VSL LED lights, where innovation meets adventure.

About EGR:
EGR is a leading provider of automotive accessories, committed to delivering high-quality products that enhance both the style and functionality of vehicles. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, EGR continues to set the standard in the automotive accessory industry.

For more information on EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075.

About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
Director of Marketing
503.206.1917
jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com

EGR USA Adds Innovative VSL LED Lights for Jeep Wrangler & Gladiator to Their Product Lineup

About

