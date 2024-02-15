HMP Global’s Wound Care Learning Network partners with SmartTRAK to provide wound care market intelligence, analysis

A dedicated SmartTRAK Market Insights resource section on WCLN includes featured expert commentaries, wound care updates, and ongoing wound market analyses.

Rich ongoing data updates and comprehensive expert analyses will deliver evolving market trends and conditions for wound care professionals.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Wound Care Learning Network (WCLN) today announced a partnership with SmartTRAK, a comprehensive life sciences market intelligence solution providing real-time data and analysis along with expert insight on evolving trends and conditions of interest for wound care professionals.

WCLN is the industry leading resource for wound care news and education, providing access to the latest research, virtual and in-person accredited continuing medical education, and industry news. The SmartTRAK partnership brings a vital new component to WCLN, giving wound care professionals real-time intelligence on industry trends, financial data, corporate developments, and more.

“Our audiences increasingly want the kind of data and market analysis that informs their understanding of wound care,” said David DePinho, President, HMP Global. “By partnering with SmartTRAK, wound care professionals who rely on WCLN can now access exactly this, from the global leader in business intelligence for the life sciences industry.”

A dedicated SmartTRAK Market Insights resource section on WCLN includes featured expert commentaries, wound care updates, and ongoing wound market analyses. SmartTRAK’s VP and GM of Wound Care Susan Paquette will also present a session on Advanced Wound Care Market Insights at the upcoming Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS), to be held May 14-18 in Orlando.

“SmartTRAK curates data from hundreds of sources into powerful insights customers can rely on as a trusted source,” said Linda Bernier, Chief Growth Officer, SmartTRAK. “We are proud to partner with the Wound Care Learning Network to provide comprehensive market coverage to frontline wound care professionals, giving them the tools that can ultimately improve quality of life and outcomes for patients.”

The WCLN/SmartTRAK partnership is HMP Global’s latest offering on market intelligence and insights. Last year it acquired Proximity Health, LLC (now HMP Market Access Insights) and in January it acquired Drug Channels Institute, both leaders in market analysis and intelligence for the pharmaceutical industry, and recently launched a new Market Intelligence division to deliver deeper value for its sizeable customer base.

For more information, visit the SmartTRAK Market Insights resource page on WCLN. For more information or to register for SAWC Spring | WHS, visit sawcspring.com.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.



About SmartTRAK

SmartTRAK is an easy-to-use, enterprise market intelligence solution that networks an entire organization with real-time market data and analysis, fostering an innovative collaborative approach to market strategy and driving better decisions. SmartTRAK, used by the 14 of the top 15 Advanced Wound Care companies and top 12 Orthopedic/Spine implant manufacturers, transforms the delivery of healthcare business information into a cost-effective solution for life science corporations to increase proficiency, improve productivity, and reduce cost. For more information, visit smarttrak.com.