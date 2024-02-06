Sailing to Success : Shipbuilding Market Poised to Surge, Anticipated to Hit $195.48 Billion by 2030

Shipbuilding Market

Shipbuilding refers to construction of ships and other floating vessels. It normally takes place in a specialized facility known as a shipyard.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Shipbuilding Market by Type (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Passenger Ships and Others), and End Use (Transport and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global shipbuilding industry was pegged at $142.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $195.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08511

he global shipbuilding market report highlights the factors influencing the growth of the industry, top players in the market, segmentation, and competitive analysis. It further explains investment opportunities in the sector to help market participants in implementing key strategies. This analysis provides a detailed portrayal of the global Shipbuilding market, offering insights into current trends and future projections to identify potential investment opportunities. The assessment of the Shipbuilding market opportunity involves grasping profitable trends to establish a more solid and advantageous position.

Factors influencing the growth of the shipbuilding market:

The report offers insights into the key drivers, constraints, and opportunities shaping the global Shipbuilding market, supplemented by a thorough impact analysis. The growth of the global shipbuilding market is propelled by key factors such as GDP growth, improved economic conditions, the expansion of global seaborne trade, heightened demand for cargo transportation via ships, growing prevalence of trade-related agreements, advancements in technology related to marine vessel engines, and the increasing trend of automation in marine transportation.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for cargo transportation through ships, technological development in marine vessel engines, and gradual rise in international seaborne trade have boosted the growth of the global shipbuilding market. However, environmental concerns regarding marine vessels and fluctuating transportation & inventory costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in marine safety norms and trend of automation in marine transportation are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shipbuilding-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By type, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the general cargo ships segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By end use, the military segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investment and inclination toward the marine defense sector. However, the transport segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market, due to rise in trading activities between different countries.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to cheaper wages, growing seaborne trade, and strong government backing. However, the market across Europe would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

FINCANTIERI GROUP

DAMEN SHIPYARDS GROUP

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

OSHIMA SHIPBUILDING CO., LTD.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.)

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08511

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdown across several countries hampered the manufacturing sector. The shipbuilding companies suffered heavy losses during the first and second quarter of 2020, due to disrupted supply chains and production schedules.

The pandemic led to disruptions for shipyard operations such as development of new buildings and repair and conversion projects.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ship-repair-and-maintenance-service-market-A08774 - Ship Repair and Maintenance Service Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vessel (Gas Carriage, Oil and Chemical Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo, Container Ship, Passenger Ship) and by Application (General Services, Dockage, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-connected-ship-market-A07126 - Connected Ship Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Cargo), by Application (Vessel Traffic Management (VTM), Fleet Operations, Fleet Health monitoring, Others), by Installation Type (Onboard, Onshore) and by Fit (Line fit, Retrofit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-ships-market - Autonomous Ships Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Level of Autonomy (Semi-autonomous and Fully-autonomous), Ship Type (Commercial, Passenger, and Defense), Component (Hardware and Software) and Fuel Type (Carbon Neutral Fuels, LNG, Electric, and Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ship-winch-market-A11729 - Ship Winch Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Electric Ship Winch, Hydraulic Ship Winch), by End Users (Commercial Merchant Ship, Travel Leisure Ship) and by Application (Marine Engineering, Hoisting Freight, Fishing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-ships-market-A09173 - Electric Ships Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid), by Mode of Operation (Autonomous, Non-autonomous), by System (Energy Storage, Power Conversion, Power Generation, Power Distribution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032