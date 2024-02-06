Finding for Recovery of $9,171 Issued Against Franklin Township Assistant Fiscal Officer over Improper Comp Time Payments

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $9,171 was issued Tuesday against the assistant fiscal officer for Franklin Township in Franklin County for improperly paid compensatory time, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Robyn Watkins received the comp time payments from Jan. 8, 2018, through June 16, 2021, despite the township not having a formal policy addressing overtime or comp time payments. The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) determined the amount of comp time added to the Township’s payroll system and paid to her during that time did not agree with the timesheets/timecards she submitted.

According to SIU, “Due to a lack of monitoring by the (Township Board of Trustees) and fiscal officer over compensatory time earned and related payouts, as well as the unrestricted access Ms. Watkins had to the payroll system, this led to Ms. Watkins receiving payment for compensatory time she did not earn….”

The finding for recovery was included in a special audit is available online (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx). Watkins, along with former Fiscal Officers Lisa Morris and Mary Rhinehart and their bonding companies, are jointly and severally liable for the total.

SIU also determined there was insufficient evidence to recommend criminal charges in the matter.

Township officials did not provide a response concerning the special audit to the Auditor of State’s Office.

